Army says it inflicted ‘heavy casualties’ on Naga insurgents in response to Myanmar border attack
No Army soldier died in the incident, which took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday.
Members of an insurgent Naga group suffered a “large number of casualties” when Indian troops fired at them in retaliation in the early hours of Wednesday along the border with Myanmar. The Indian Army’s Eastern Command confirmed the incident on Twitter.
Officials denied that these were “surgical strikes”, ANI reported. The Indian Army did not suffer any casualties, nor did the troops cross the border. The incident occurred around 4.45 am on Wednesday.
The insurgent group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), is designated as a terrorist organisation by India.