A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

GST revenue collection for August drops to Rs 90,669 crore: Rs 14,402 crore was collected under the Central GST, and Rs 21,067 crore under the State GST. BJP leader Yashwant Sinha criticises Arun Jaitley, says economy cannot recover before 2019 elections: The former finance minister also said that the present GDP growth rate was actually 3.7% or lower under the old method of calculation. Market continues its sluggish trend, Sensex ends over 430 points lower, Nifty below 9,800 mark: Analysts attributed the free fall to profit-booking by investors. India GDP growth set to slow down to 6.7% in 2017-’18, says India Ratings and Research report: The Asian Development Bank also slashed India’s growth outlook to 7% for 2017-’18. Niti Aayog vice chairman says no harm in relaxing fiscal deficit target to boost economy: The extra fiscal stimulus will help the economy do well, Rajiv Kumar said. Anil Ambani says telecom industry is in trouble, mergers will make it a monopoly: The Reliance Group chairperson said that the sector’s debt of Rs 9 lakh crore was in jeopardy because very few banks were ready to offer loans. Amazon says Google withdrew YouTube services from its Echo Show device arbitrarily: Google, in turn, accused Amazon of violating its service terms but said it hoped to arrive at an agreement on the matter soon. Twitter begins trials for 280-character limit: The company said that it was being tested for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean.