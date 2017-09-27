A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

  1. GST revenue collection for August drops to Rs 90,669 crore: Rs 14,402 crore was collected under the Central GST, and Rs 21,067 crore under the State GST.   
  2. BJP leader Yashwant Sinha criticises Arun Jaitley, says economy cannot recover before 2019 elections: The former finance minister also said that the present GDP growth rate was actually 3.7% or lower under the old method of calculation. 
  3. Market continues its sluggish trend, Sensex ends over 430 points lower, Nifty below 9,800 mark: Analysts attributed the free fall to profit-booking by investors.
  4. India GDP growth set to slow down to 6.7% in 2017-’18, says India Ratings and Research report: The Asian Development Bank also slashed India’s growth outlook to 7% for 2017-’18.
  5. Niti Aayog vice chairman says no harm in relaxing fiscal deficit target to boost economy: The extra fiscal stimulus will help the economy do well, Rajiv Kumar said. 
  6. Anil Ambani says telecom industry is in trouble, mergers will make it a monopoly: The Reliance Group chairperson said that the sector’s debt of Rs 9 lakh crore was in jeopardy because very few banks were ready to offer loans.   
  7. Amazon says Google withdrew YouTube services from its Echo Show device arbitrarily: Google, in turn, accused Amazon of violating its service terms but said it hoped to arrive at an agreement on the matter soon.   
  8. Twitter begins trials for 280-character limit: The company said that it was being tested for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean.   