Malayalam actor Dileep offered key accused Pulsar Suni up to Rs 3 crore to abduct a female actor in February, the prosecution told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, IANS reported.

While Dileep promised Suni Rs 1.5 crore for the abduction, he said the amount would double if the police caught him in the act, the prosecution said during the hearing. The court was hearing Dileep’s bail plea – his third in the High Court and fifth overall. The High Court on Wednesday deferred its verdict to a later date.

Dileep’s counsel told the court that his client will meet any condition for the bail. The actor has been in judicial custody since July 10, barring a two-hour parole he got earlier this month to attend his father’s death anniversary rituals.

On September 18, Dileep was denied bail by Kochi’s Angamaly Magistrate Court for the fourth time. On Monday, the High Court had refused bail to Pulsar Suni as well in the abduction and sexual assault case.

Dileep has consistently claimed that he does not know Suni, though the police have said they have evidence to prove otherwise.

On February 17, a group of men had allegedly waylaid a female actor’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They were then said to have taken photos of her to blackmail her with as they assaulted her and later fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom.

Reports have said that Dileep had planned the attack on the woman as payback for a personal grudge. Several artists from the film industry and activists have condemned him and have supported the woman.