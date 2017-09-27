Two United States Congressmen on Monday introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to support India’s bid to become a permanent member in the United Nations Security Council.

The current five permanent members “reflect the world as it was 60 years ago”, and it is time to recognise India’s role in increasing global prosperity, said Ami Bera, one of the Congressmen.

“At a time when international relations are being redefined, we should acknowledge and empower those nations that share our enduring core values,” said the other Congressman, Frank Pallone, who is also the founder of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

The resolution has seven original co-sponsors.

“India plays a critical role as a strategic partner for the United States and is a pillar of stability in South Asia,” Bera said, adding that a permanent spot for India on the Security Council would strengthen democracy around the world.

“India belongs on the UN Security Council, and it is imperative that Congress makes this clear to the Trump administration and the world,” Pallone said.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States have been permanent members of the council since it was formed in 1945. The UN General Assembly elects the remaining 10 members for two-year terms.

On June 27, a joint India-US statement said that US President Donald Trump has supported India’s bid for a permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council.