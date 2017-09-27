A trial court in Jodhpur on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by a former forest officer who had accused actor Salman Khan of misleading the court in the blackbuck poaching case, ANI reported.

Lalit Bodha, the former forest officer, had claimed that Khan had lied in his affidavit to skip hearings, according to Times Now.

Relief for Salman Khan in blackbuck poaching case as trial court in Jodhpur has dismissed the plea of former forest officer Lalit Bodha pic.twitter.com/fDtKshsfpK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 27, 2017

Blackbuck poaching case: Trial court in Jodhpur dismisses plea of former forest officer against Salman Khan for misleading the court. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2017

The case involves an incident in 1998, when a few Bollywood actors, including Khan, are believed to have hunted a blackbuck while shooting for their film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

On January 18, the Jodhpur court had acquitted Khan in the Arms Act case filed against him the same year in connection with poaching blackbucks and chinkaras in Rajasthan.

Besides Khan, seven others were listed as accused in the case that involved killing the animals in Jodhpur and the Ghoda farms. The actor has spent time in a Jodhpur jail twice in connection with the case.

Both blackbucks and chinkaras fall under the endangered species category, and killing them is a punishable offence in India.