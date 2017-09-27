Blackbuck poaching case: Trial court dismisses plea by ex-forest officer against Salman Khan
Lalit Bodha had claimed that the actor had lied in his affidavit to the court to skip hearings.
A trial court in Jodhpur on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by a former forest officer who had accused actor Salman Khan of misleading the court in the blackbuck poaching case, ANI reported.
Lalit Bodha, the former forest officer, had claimed that Khan had lied in his affidavit to skip hearings, according to Times Now.
The case involves an incident in 1998, when a few Bollywood actors, including Khan, are believed to have hunted a blackbuck while shooting for their film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan.
On January 18, the Jodhpur court had acquitted Khan in the Arms Act case filed against him the same year in connection with poaching blackbucks and chinkaras in Rajasthan.
Besides Khan, seven others were listed as accused in the case that involved killing the animals in Jodhpur and the Ghoda farms. The actor has spent time in a Jodhpur jail twice in connection with the case.
Both blackbucks and chinkaras fall under the endangered species category, and killing them is a punishable offence in India.