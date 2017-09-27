Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Wednesday called for the result of the Kurdistan independence referendum to be cancelled if the Kurds want dialogue, Reuters reported.

“We won’t have a dialogue about the referendum outcome,” Abadi said in Parliament. “If they want to start talks, they must cancel the referendum and its outcome.”

However, Kurd Transport Minister Mowlud Murad rejected his demand.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani had claimed that a majority of Kurds had voted in favour of independence from Iraq in the non-binding referendum held on Monday.

Abadi has also asked Barzani’s Kurdistan Regional Government to hand over control of international airports by Friday or face a ban on direct international flights to the Kurdish region in north Iraq.

In response, Murad said keeping control of airports was necessary for the fight against the Islamic State group.

Kurds make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in West Asia and have long wanted a separate state of their own. However, rivals as well as allies of the Kurdish Regional Government, are opposed to their independence. The Iraqi government, the United States, Iran and Turkey all called the referendum illegitimate, saying it is a dangerous step towards the division of the country.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council had said the referendum could have a “potentially destabilising impact”, and the Iraqi Supreme Court had suspended it.