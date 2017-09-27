Chinese social media website Weibo is looking to reward users who help the company weed out content the country’s government considers sensitive on its platform, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The micro-blogging site, which is similar to Twitter, said it was looking for a thousand “Weibo supervisors” to take part in an initiative of the country’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Users who flag more than 200 posts a month will receive a stipend of 200 yuan (nearly Rs 2,000). Ten supervisors who report the most number of sensitive posts a month will be given Apple iPhones or tablets, Weibo said.

On Monday, Weibo and two other tech giants – Tencent Holdings Limited and Baidu Inc – were fined for failing to censor content deemed unlawful on their sites. The Cyberspace Administration of China had accused them of not censoring violence, fake news, political and social commentary and nudity.