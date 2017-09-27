The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000-crore internal security scheme to strengthen the country’s law and order mechanism and mordernise the police, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, PTI reported.

The panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the implementation of an umbrella scheme between 2017-18 and 2019-20 to modernise the police. Of the Rs 25,060 crore, the Centre will spend Rs 18,636 crore, and the states’ share will be Rs 6,424 crore.

The home minister said that under the security scheme, a central budget outlay of Rs 10,132 crore had been set aside for Jammu and Kashmir, the northeastern states and those affected by left-wing extremism.