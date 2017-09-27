Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the government was working on having petrol and diesel home delivered. All petroleum products will soon be available on e-commerce platforms, he said.

At the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress in Delhi, Pradhan said that the government will soon begin to deliver fuel ordered online home with the help of advancements in the telecom and the information technology sectors.

Using the technological advancements in the IT & Telecom Sector we will soon be starting online home delivery of Diesel & Petrol. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 27, 2017

Addressed the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress #IMC2017 at New Delhi Today after noon. pic.twitter.com/mdQGj1YoRl — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 27, 2017

To promote digitisation after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016, Pradhan had pitched the same idea in April. “We have already got permissions to do that,” Pradhan said on Wednesday. “When I presented the idea, a lot of people were sceptical, and now it is becoming a reality.”

However, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation had barred home delivery of petroleum products, citing safety reasons, News18 reported. It had also said that supplying fuel online and delivering it home was illegal.