The big news: Congress welcomes Yashwant Sinha’s remarks on sinking economy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Army said it had inflicted casualties on Naga insurgents during a border attack, and Pakistan admitted Hafiz Saeed and LeT were liabilities.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Will government now admit economy is sinking, Congress asks after Yashwant Sinha criticises Jaitley: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal defended the Centre and said its reforms were unprecedented.
- Army says it inflicted ‘heavy casualties’ on Naga insurgents in response to Myanmar border attack: No Army soldier died in the incident, which took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday.
- Investigate claims of money laundering in Dera, HC tells Enforcement Directorate and I-T Department: The High Court also asked the Haryana government to look into claims of government favours extended to regularise construction inside the sect’s Sirsa campus.
- Terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba are liabilities, admits Pakistan foreign minister: Khawaja Asif added that Islamabad has to step up its efforts in dealing with terrorism and extremism.
- Banaras Hindu University violence caused by anti-social elements, says UP Chief Minister Adityanath: His comments followed BHU Chief Proctor Onkar Nath Singh’s resignation.
- Madras High Court asks Election Commission to explain Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on a poll form: The judged asked whether the poll body had authorised the doctor to attest her thumb impression.
- Editor of Coimbatore news outlet gets threats for exposé on Madurai temple ritual: ‘The Covai Post’ had reported on girls being made to live bare-chested with a priest for a fortnight.
- India’s GDP growth set to slow down to 6.7% in 2017-’18, says report: The hit in growth due to demonetisation and GST has been ‘more disruptive than expected’, India Ratings said.
- China’s Weibo says it will reward users with iPhones if they flag ‘sensitive content’: This comes days after the country’s internet watchdog fined the social media site for not censoring content deemed unlawful.
- Two US Congressmen introduce resolution to back India as permanent member of UN Security Council: The five permanent members ‘reflect the world as it was 60 years ago’, one of the lawmakers said.