A look at the headlines right now:

Will government now admit economy is sinking, Congress asks after Yashwant Sinha criticises Jaitley: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal defended the Centre and said its reforms were unprecedented. Army says it inflicted ‘heavy casualties’ on Naga insurgents in response to Myanmar border attack: No Army soldier died in the incident, which took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday. Investigate claims of money laundering in Dera, HC tells Enforcement Directorate and I-T Department: The High Court also asked the Haryana government to look into claims of government favours extended to regularise construction inside the sect’s Sirsa campus. Terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba are liabilities, admits Pakistan foreign minister: Khawaja Asif added that Islamabad has to step up its efforts in dealing with terrorism and extremism. Banaras Hindu University violence caused by anti-social elements, says UP Chief Minister Adityanath: His comments followed BHU Chief Proctor Onkar Nath Singh’s resignation. Madras High Court asks Election Commission to explain Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on a poll form: The judged asked whether the poll body had authorised the doctor to attest her thumb impression. Editor of Coimbatore news outlet gets threats for exposé on Madurai temple ritual: ‘The Covai Post’ had reported on girls being made to live bare-chested with a priest for a fortnight. India’s GDP growth set to slow down to 6.7% in 2017-’18, says report: The hit in growth due to demonetisation and GST has been ‘more disruptive than expected’, India Ratings said. China’s Weibo says it will reward users with iPhones if they flag ‘sensitive content’: This comes days after the country’s internet watchdog fined the social media site for not censoring content deemed unlawful. Two US Congressmen introduce resolution to back India as permanent member of UN Security Council: The five permanent members ‘reflect the world as it was 60 years ago’, one of the lawmakers said.