The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Bill that seeks to eradicate inhuman practices performed in the name of black magic and superstition, PTI reported. The Bill will be tabled for approval in the next state Assembly session.

Rationalists in Karnataka had first demanded the legislation in 2013, a day after Narendra Dabholkar was murdered. Dabholkar, who had been campaigning for an anti-superstition Bill in Maharashtra for years, was murdered near his Pune home in 2013.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices was drafted after taking into consideration suggestions made by progressive thinkers and organisations, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister TB Jayachandra said. “It will come into force once gazetted, and there are provisions to also amend or alter it thereafter,” he added.

The Bill is similar to the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifices and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

It has proposed banning “made snana”, a practice where the believer rolls banana leaves over food left over by Brahmins. Other provisions include banning the practice of piercing jaws with rods through the tongue, killing an animal by biting its neck, performing black magic, and searching for bounty and hidden treasure, among others.

“The consent of the victim cannot be used as a defence for the list of offences committed by a person,” Jayachandra was quoted as saying by The NewsMinute. “It will be a cognisable and non-bailable offence. Punishment will vary from two to five years’ imprisonment or fine or both.”

Astrology and vaastu shastra, however, do not come under the purview of the Bill. It allows other forms of religious rituals, including tonsuring, singing hymns, speaking of miracles one believes is performed by deceased saints, or offering prayers to them.

Rationalists have praised the Bill, saying it will prevent gullible people from being exploited. “Superstition can be eradicated from the society only by proper education, by teaching children to develop scientific temperament and the spirit of inquiry from a young age itself,” the president of Federation of Indian Rationalists Associations told The Times of India.