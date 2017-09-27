The Election Commission on Wednesday disqualified former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda from contesting polls for three years for furnishing false details of expenditure before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Koda had won the election in 2009 as an independent candidate from Jharkhand’s Singhbhum parliamentary seat.

In his election expenditure records, he had mentioned expenses much lower than the actual amount of Rs 18,92,353, PTI reported. The Election Commission said the account of poll expenses Koda submitted was “untrue and false”, and that the Jharkhand politician had no good reason for failing to submit the correct details.

Koda was the chief minister of Jharkhand between 2006 and 2008.