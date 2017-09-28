Suspected militants on Wednesday shot dead a Border Security Force constable, who had returned home for a holiday, in Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Constable Rameez Ahmad Parray, a serving Border Security Force personnel of 73 Battalion, who was on leave has been cowardly killed by terrorists today [Wednesday],” said the Army.

“Three to four militants came to the BSF constable’s residence and started shooting,” Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said, according to The Indian Express. “He was dragged out of his house and shot.” Vaid added that the militants accused Parray of being behind the Army’s cordon-and-search operation in the area on Tuesday night, reported the Hindustan Times.

The police said three members of Parray’s family were also injured in the attack. While Parray died on the spot, the injured family members were taken to a Srinagar hospital.