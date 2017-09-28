Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday dismissed United States President Donald Trump’s claim that the social media website was against him. He also defended Facebook’s role during the US election campaign in 2016, for which the social media giant has come under scrutiny.

“Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

On Wednesday, the US president had accused Facebook, as well as The New York Times and The Washington Post as being “always anti-Trump”.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Facebook, Twitter and Google have been asked to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on November 1 in the investigation related to alleged Russian meddling in the US election, BBC reported. Facebook will hand over 3,000 political advertisements run during the elections to congressional investigators. The company believes the advertisements were probably purchased by Russian entities during and after the elections.

Zuckerberg said that he regretted his earlier remark that it was crazy to think misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election. “Calling that crazy was dismissive and I regret it. This is too important an issue to be dismissive,” he said. “But the data we have has always shown that our broader impact – from giving people a voice to enabling candidates to communicate directly to helping millions of people vote – played a far bigger role in this election.”