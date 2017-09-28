A look at the headlines right now:

Will government now admit economy is sinking, Congress asks after Yashwant Sinha criticises Jaitley: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal defended the Centre and said its reforms were unprecedented. Suspected militants shoot dead BSF constable on holiday in Bandipora: Director General of Police SP Vaid said the militants accused Rameez Parray of being behind a cordon-and-search operation in the area. Mark Zuckerberg dismisses Donald Trump’s claim that Facebook is against him: Both the US president and liberals are upset about ideas and content they don’t like, the Facebook CEO said. Passengers on board Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft have a narrow escape during attack at Kabul airport: The plane was preparing for takeoff at 11.20 am when the rockets landed near Hamid Karzai International Airport. Army says it inflicted ‘heavy casualties’ on Naga insurgents in response to Myanmar border attack: No Army soldier died in the incident, which took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda barred from contesting polls for three years: The Election Commission said the politician had filed incorrect details of election expenditure before the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Two US Congressmen introduce resolution to back India as permanent member of UN Security Council: The five permanent members ‘reflect the world as it was 60 years ago’, one of the lawmakers said. Law minister says Centre did not know about Karnataka High Court judge’s transfer: Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government did not receive a recommendation from the Supreme Court collegium. Karnataka Cabinet clears Bill banning black magic and superstition: A victim’s consent cannot be used to defend any practice deemed an offence under the legislation, state minister TB Jayachandra said. China’s Weibo says it will reward users with iPhones if they flag ‘sensitive content’: This comes days after the country’s internet watchdog fined the social media site for not censoring content deemed unlawful.