The big news: Centre defends the economy after Yashwant Sinha’s criticism, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A BSF jawan was shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir, and Mark Zuckerberg rejected allegations that Facebook was anti-Donald Trump.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Will government now admit economy is sinking, Congress asks after Yashwant Sinha criticises Jaitley: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal defended the Centre and said its reforms were unprecedented.
- Suspected militants shoot dead BSF constable on holiday in Bandipora: Director General of Police SP Vaid said the militants accused Rameez Parray of being behind a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
- Mark Zuckerberg dismisses Donald Trump’s claim that Facebook is against him: Both the US president and liberals are upset about ideas and content they don’t like, the Facebook CEO said.
- Passengers on board Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft have a narrow escape during attack at Kabul airport: The plane was preparing for takeoff at 11.20 am when the rockets landed near Hamid Karzai International Airport.
- Army says it inflicted ‘heavy casualties’ on Naga insurgents in response to Myanmar border attack: No Army soldier died in the incident, which took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday.
- Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda barred from contesting polls for three years: The Election Commission said the politician had filed incorrect details of election expenditure before the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.
- Two US Congressmen introduce resolution to back India as permanent member of UN Security Council: The five permanent members ‘reflect the world as it was 60 years ago’, one of the lawmakers said.
- Law minister says Centre did not know about Karnataka High Court judge’s transfer: Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government did not receive a recommendation from the Supreme Court collegium.
- Karnataka Cabinet clears Bill banning black magic and superstition: A victim’s consent cannot be used to defend any practice deemed an offence under the legislation, state minister TB Jayachandra said.
- China’s Weibo says it will reward users with iPhones if they flag ‘sensitive content’: This comes days after the country’s internet watchdog fined the social media site for not censoring content deemed unlawful.