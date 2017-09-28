‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner died at his mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a statement from Playboy Enterprises said. He was 91. Hefner was an international icon, famous as the publisher of the ‘Playboy’ magazine known for featuring scantily-clad women in its centerfold.

Hefner died of natural causes.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” said his son and Playboy Enterprises’ Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner.