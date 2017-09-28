Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday claimed that Islamabad had received a proposal to swap former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for the militant who attacked a school in Peshawar in 2014, PTI reported. “The terrorist who killed children in the Army Public School in Peshawar is in Afghan custody,” he said at the Asia Society in New York. “The national security advisor told me that we can exchange that terrorist with the terrorist you have, which is Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

Asif claimed that there were 66 militant groups operating in India, of which only four or six were related to Pakistan. “The rest of them are local – terrorist organisations in Chhattisgarh, or Nagaland and Manipur.”

He added that data with India’s home ministry showed that incursions from the Pakistani side of the border had reduced by almost 99%. “In 2001, there were about 3,700 incursions from the Pakistani side,” he said. “Till August, the figure for 2017 was 31 incursions.”

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was ready to work with India to seek a “peaceful resolution” to all disputes. He added that India did not reciprocate these sentiments. “[Former Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif staked his political career in achieving or stabilising our relations with India,” he said. “For this, he was called Modi’s friend and traitor by our political opponents in Pakistan.”