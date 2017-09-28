The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday ordered the Commission of Inquiry under Justice A Arumughaswamy, tasked with investigating former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, to focus on the circumstances that led to her hospitalisation. Arumughaswamy has been given three months to submit his report on the matter, PTI reported.

The new order, issued on Wednesday, comes after contradicting claims by state ministers about restricted access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. The order asks the judge to “enquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and the subsequent treatment provided to her till her demise on December 5, 2016.”

On September 22, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan had claimed that leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam misled the public into believing her health was improving as they were afraid of ousted party general secretary VK Sasikala. Days later, Tamil Nadu Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju added to the speculation around former Jayalalithaa’s death. Contradicting his colleagues, Raju said all the ministers met the former chief minister when she was hospitalised.

The investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death was a pre-condition set by O Panneerselvam before his faction’s merger with the Chief Minister E Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham.