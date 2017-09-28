At least two people have died as rain lashed Bengaluru since Tuesday. One resident was electrocuted while another died after a wall collapsed, The News Minute reported on Thursday. The city is likely to see moderate downpour on Thursday as well, according to weather analysts.

The city’s meteorological centre recorded 55.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday. Several houses were inundated. HSR Layout, Koramangala, Maruthi Layout and Shanthinagar were some of the worst-affected areas, The Hindu reported. Boats were deployed in localities like HSR Layout, JP Nagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Kodichikkanahalli to evacuate residents.

The city has recorded 496.1 mm of rain in September, just 20 mm short of the all-time monthly record of 516.6 mm in 1986.

Heavy rain, water logging causes traffic jam between Tumkuru-Bengaluru highway.#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/oMtpFZMUwS — Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) September 27, 2017