The jury for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017 on Wednesday released its shortlist of five books for the literary award at the London School of Economics & Political Science. Among the five titles, three are by Indian authors, one by a Sri Lankan writer and another by an American writer based in India.

The jury was unanimous in its decision, said committee’s chairperson Ritu Menon. “After deliberating on the many exceptional qualities of the novels selected, and considering the disparities in our backgrounds, the jury was unanimous in its decision on the five shortlisted titles,” Menon said. “All five display a remarkable skill in animating current universal preoccupations in unconventional idioms, and from a distinctively South Asian perspective.”

The shortlisted titles are:

The winner will be announced at the Dhaka Literary Festival, Bangladesh, on November 18. The $25,000 (approximately Rs 16 lakh) prize was instituted by Surina Narula and Manhad Narula in 2010.