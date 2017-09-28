Soon, parking outside your home may become an expensive affair for Delhi residents. A draft policy that was reviewed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday plans to introduce charges for parking in residential areas, PTI reported.

According to the draft ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017,’ civic agencies will decide on the charges and the modes of management of parking in residential areas after consulting residents’ welfare associations in the national Capital.

The draft also proposes that parking on the street will be priced at least twice that of off the street for the first hour. Off-street parking includes driveways, garages or stilt-parking. The charges will then increase exponentially so as to discourage on-street parking. The parking charges will be decided on the basis of a base fee that would be revised annually.

“Dynamic pricing mechanisms such as peak and off-peak fees and exponential increase per hour of use would be used to moderate parking demand,” the draft says.

A senior government official told the agency that Baijal directed Transport minister Kailash Gahlot and other officials of the department to make the draft public in 15 days. “Once made public, people can give suggestions for around 30 days,” he said.

After the department receives suggestions, it will incorporate them and present a final draft to the lieutenant governor for his approval. It will then be notified by the transport department, the official said.