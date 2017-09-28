Share indices recovered to trade flat on Thursday after seven sessions of decline, but overall sentiment was cautious before the current derivatives series expires later in the day.

The rupee continued its slide against the dollar, and was at 65.71 a dollar. The home currency was dented by expectations of further rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve, rising crude oil prices, and talk of relaxation in fiscal deficit to boost the slowing economy.

At 1.14 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was down 0.1% at 31,118.96 points, and the Nifty 50 was down 0.3% at 9,706.10 points.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ stock was the top gainer on the BSE after it said it has received an establishment information report from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Stocks in the information technology space erased gains in early trade after reports that the US may review IT outsourcing contacts given to foreign companies. Shares of TCS and Wipro were down 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

Shares of oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation hit their respective eight-week lows on the BSE, amid rising crude prices.

Cyient Ltd rose 4% after Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd, Birla Sun Life, Government Pension Fund Global, DSP Blackrock Small and Mid Cap Fund and Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund bought stake in the company.