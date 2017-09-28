The big news: Yashwant Sinha’s son rebuts his claims about the economy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan claimed it received a request to swap Kulbhushan Jadhav with a militant, and a BSF constable was shot dead in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After Yashwant Sinha’s criticism, his son and BJP minister says articles make ‘sweeping conclusions’: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha defended the Centre, and said it was undertaking structural reforms to create a ‘New India’.
- We got request to exchange Kulbhushan Jadhav with Peshawar attack militant, says Pakistan: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif claimed there were 66 militant groups operating in India, of which only four or six were related to Islamabad.
- Suspected militants shoot dead BSF constable on holiday in Kashmir: The state’s Director General of Police SP Vaid said the militants accused Rameez Parray of being behind a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
- Civilian casualties reported as US missile malfunctions after Kabul airport attack: The number of deaths or injuries is not clear yet.
- India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, says report: The global financial services firm said India would achieve an upper-middle income status over the next 10 years.
- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91: He died of natural causes, a statement issued by his company said.
- Niti Aayog vice chairman says economic downturn is over, GDP growth to improve in next two quarters: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the services and manufacturing sectors had reached their lowest point in July, and had now started growing faster.
- Two die in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru, more showers expected: Boats were deployed in localities like HSR Layout, JP Nagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Kodichikkanahalli to evacuate residents.
- Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave after two black holes collide: The two black holes are 1.8 billion light years away from the Earth.
- Inquiry panel to submit its report on Jayalalithaa’s death within three months: Justice A Arumughaswamy has been asked to focus on the circumstances that led to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s hospitalisation.