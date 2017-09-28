A look at the headlines right now:

After Yashwant Sinha’s criticism, his son and BJP minister says articles make ‘sweeping conclusions’: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha defended the Centre, and said it was undertaking structural reforms to create a ‘New India’. We got request to exchange Kulbhushan Jadhav with Peshawar attack militant, says Pakistan: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif claimed there were 66 militant groups operating in India, of which only four or six were related to Islamabad. Suspected militants shoot dead BSF constable on holiday in Kashmir: The state’s Director General of Police SP Vaid said the militants accused Rameez Parray of being behind a cordon-and-search operation in the area. Civilian casualties reported as US missile malfunctions after Kabul airport attack: The number of deaths or injuries is not clear yet. India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, says report: The global financial services firm said India would achieve an upper-middle income status over the next 10 years. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91: He died of natural causes, a statement issued by his company said. Niti Aayog vice chairman says economic downturn is over, GDP growth to improve in next two quarters: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the services and manufacturing sectors had reached their lowest point in July, and had now started growing faster. Two die in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru, more showers expected: Boats were deployed in localities like HSR Layout, JP Nagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Kodichikkanahalli to evacuate residents. Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave after two black holes collide: The two black holes are 1.8 billion light years away from the Earth. Inquiry panel to submit its report on Jayalalithaa’s death within three months: Justice A Arumughaswamy has been asked to focus on the circumstances that led to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s hospitalisation.