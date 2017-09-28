Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called Delhi Metro’s next fare hike “anti-people”. He also asked Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot to find a way to block the hike within a week. The service run under an equal equity partnership between the Delhi government and the Centre.

Fares on the Capital’s metro transit system are due for a hike for the second time this year. The previous hike in May was the first phase of the revision, while the second phase will be implemented from October 1, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

मेट्रो किराया बढ़ोतरी जनविरोधी। ट्रान्स्पोर्ट मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत को आदेश दिए हैं कि एक हफ़्ते में किराया बढ़ोतरी को रोकने के उपाय निकालें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2017

Under the new slabs, fares will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60. The second hike will be less steeper than the one in May, when the DMRC increased the minimum fare from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

Before May, the previous revision in the fare structure was in 2009. Although the DMRC had been seeking a revision of the prices ever since, the government formed a three-member panel to look into it only in 2016.