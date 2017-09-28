The business wrap: Report says India will be third-largest economy by 2027, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: Jayant Sinha rebutted his father Yashwant’s claims on the economy, and Indian markets rose after seven sessions of decline.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, says report: Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley said India will achieve an upper-middle income status over the next 10 years.
- After Yashwant Sinha’s criticism, his son defends BJP, says articles make ‘sweeping conclusions’: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha defended the Centre, and said it was undertaking structural reforms to create a ‘New India’.
- Sensex, Nifty make gains after seven sessions of decline, but rupee slides further: The home currency was dented by expectations of further rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve and rising crude oil prices.
- Railway minister says locomotives contract with General Electric will not be altered: The US-based company is reportedly upset with Piyush Goyal’s earlier statement that he wanted to electrify the rail network.
- Niti Aayog vice chairman says economic downturn is over, GDP growth to improve in next two quarters: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the services and manufacturing sectors had reached their lowest point in July, and had now started growing faster.
- GST unit issues notice to Employees Provident Fund Organisation for service tax default, says report: However, the PF organisation wrote to the tax body stating that it had been exempted from payment of service tax.
- Telangana surpasses Gujarat to become top producer of solar energy in the country: The state plans on increasing its capacity further, and focus on wind energy.
- Petrol and diesel will be delivered at your doorstep soon, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan: He said the petroleum products will be available on e-commerce platforms soon.