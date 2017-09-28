A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, says report: Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley said India will achieve an upper-middle income status over the next 10 years. After Yashwant Sinha’s criticism, his son defends BJP, says articles make ‘sweeping conclusions’: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha defended the Centre, and said it was undertaking structural reforms to create a ‘New India’. Sensex, Nifty make gains after seven sessions of decline, but rupee slides further: The home currency was dented by expectations of further rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve and rising crude oil prices. Railway minister says locomotives contract with General Electric will not be altered: The US-based company is reportedly upset with Piyush Goyal’s earlier statement that he wanted to electrify the rail network. Niti Aayog vice chairman says economic downturn is over, GDP growth to improve in next two quarters: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the services and manufacturing sectors had reached their lowest point in July, and had now started growing faster. GST unit issues notice to Employees Provident Fund Organisation for service tax default, says report: However, the PF organisation wrote to the tax body stating that it had been exempted from payment of service tax. Telangana surpasses Gujarat to become top producer of solar energy in the country: The state plans on increasing its capacity further, and focus on wind energy. Petrol and diesel will be delivered at your doorstep soon, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan: He said the petroleum products will be available on e-commerce platforms soon.