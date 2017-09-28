A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Keesara village near Hyderabad on Thursday morning, PTI reported. There were no casualties.

A Court of Inquiry will investigate what caused the accident. The Kiran aircraft had left from Hyderabad’s Hakimpet Air Force Station for routine training mission, but crashed around 11.45 am, the Indian Air Force said.

After a technical snag, the aircraft caught flames. “The pilot, a trainee flight cadet, is safe,” official sources told PTI in Delhi.

Telangana: A trainee aircraft of IAF crashed in Keesara. No causalities or injuries reported pic.twitter.com/QRGpxln5JB — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2017

About 30 labourers were reportedly working near the site of the crash but they were not affected, Deccan Herald reported.