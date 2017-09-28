A civilian on Wednesday succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the grenade blast in Pulwama district’s Tral region in Jammu and Kashmir on September 21, Greater Kashmir reported. This brings the toll in the attack to three.

The grenade strike was targeted at the convoy of Public Works Minister Naeem Akthar, who was visiting Tral to inaugurate a project.

Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, 35, was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after he was critically injured in the blast. Grenade splinters had penetrated his brain, liver and intestines, Greater Kashmir quoted doctors as saying.

There has been a shutdown in the region since Wednesday evening after news of Sheikh’s death spread. Shopkeepers have pulled down their shutters, and public transport vehicles have been off roads, Kashmir Reader reported. Thousands of people from nearby villages attended Sheikh’s funeral procession, the report added.

A Sikh girl and an elderly man were other two who died in the grenade blast in Tral. At least 30 others, including seven officers of the Central Reserve Police Force and two policemen, were injured in the incident.