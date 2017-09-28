At least 10 children and four women died on Thursday after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar capsized in the seas off Bangladesh on Thursday, AFP reported. Witnesses and survivors said the vessel overturned close to the coast after hitting a submerged object and later washed ashore in two parts.

“They drowned before our eyes,” local shopkeeper Mohammad Sohel was quoted as saying by AFP. “Minutes later, the waves washed the bodies to the beach.”

The local police told the news agency that 14 bodies had been washed ashore so far, and that the number was likely to rise.

Over the past few months, around 120 Rohingya refugees, many of them children, have drowned trying to reach Bangladesh in small fishing boats. More than 7 lakh Rohingya refugees are believed to be in Bangladesh, and 4.2 lakh of them have arrived in the past three-and-a-half weeks, according to the United Nations.