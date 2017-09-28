A look at the headlines right now:

In a jibe at Yashwant Sinha, Arun Jaitley says he doesn’t have ‘luxury of being ex-finance minister’: His comments were in response to the senior BJP leader’s accusations of him mismanaging India’s economy. Goa court charges Tarun Tejpal with rape, he pleads not guilty: The former Tehelka editor pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual harassment and wrongful restraint, as well. After claims of molestation, Banaras Hindu University appoints its first female chief proctor: Nine BHU students were detained by the Delhi Police on their way to prime minister’s house. Ashok Chavan seeks action against ‘fanatically minded’ social media users who threaten journalists: The former Maharashtra chief minister said there was a ‘dangerous trend’ of the fourth pillar of democracy being attacked. Third civilian injured in Tral grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir dies: There has been a shutdown in the region since Wednesday evening after news of the death spread. 10 children, 4 women die as boat ferrying Rohingyas capsizes off Bangladesh coast: As the crisis continues, Myanmar authorities on Thursday cancelled the United Nations’ planned visit to the restive Rakhine state. Malaysia bans its citizens from travel to North Korea: Relations have been strained since Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February. US student held in North Korea died of lack of oxygen to brain, no signs of torture, says coroner: Otto Warmbier’s parents had claimed that the country had ‘systematically tortured’ their son. Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of Ryan International School owners till next hearing: The court will hear the case next on October 7. Proposed Delhi Metro fare hike is ‘anti-people’, says Arvind Kejriwal: His government will find a way to block the implementation of the hike, due on October 1.