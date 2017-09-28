The big news: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hits back at Yashwant Sinha, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Goa court charged former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal with rape, and Banaras Hindu University appointed its first woman chief proctor.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In a jibe at Yashwant Sinha, Arun Jaitley says he doesn’t have ‘luxury of being ex-finance minister’: His comments were in response to the senior BJP leader’s accusations of him mismanaging India’s economy.
- Goa court charges Tarun Tejpal with rape, he pleads not guilty: The former Tehelka editor pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual harassment and wrongful restraint, as well.
- After claims of molestation, Banaras Hindu University appoints its first female chief proctor: Nine BHU students were detained by the Delhi Police on their way to prime minister’s house.
- Ashok Chavan seeks action against ‘fanatically minded’ social media users who threaten journalists: The former Maharashtra chief minister said there was a ‘dangerous trend’ of the fourth pillar of democracy being attacked.
- Third civilian injured in Tral grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir dies: There has been a shutdown in the region since Wednesday evening after news of the death spread.
- 10 children, 4 women die as boat ferrying Rohingyas capsizes off Bangladesh coast: As the crisis continues, Myanmar authorities on Thursday cancelled the United Nations’ planned visit to the restive Rakhine state.
- Malaysia bans its citizens from travel to North Korea: Relations have been strained since Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February.
- US student held in North Korea died of lack of oxygen to brain, no signs of torture, says coroner: Otto Warmbier’s parents had claimed that the country had ‘systematically tortured’ their son.
- Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of Ryan International School owners till next hearing: The court will hear the case next on October 7.
- Proposed Delhi Metro fare hike is ‘anti-people’, says Arvind Kejriwal: His government will find a way to block the implementation of the hike, due on October 1.