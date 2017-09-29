The Islamic State group has released an audio clip purportedly of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, urging followers across the world to wage a war against the West. He also asks the militants to keep fighting in Syria, Iraq and other places, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“Oh soldiers of the Caliphate, fan the flames of war on your enemies, take it to them and besiege them in every corner, and stand fast and courageous,” Baghdadi purportedly says in the audio released by the Islamic State group’s Al Furqan news channel. “Beware of retreat, or the feeling of defeat, beware of negotiations or surrender. Do not lay down your arms.”

In the audio, Baghdadi makes a reference to recent events, including the tensions between North Korea and the United States and US-backed Iraqi forces recapturing Mosul. He also asked Islamic State group followers to attack Western media outlets. “Oh soldiers of Islam in every location, increase blow after blow, and make the media centers of the infidels, from where they wage their intellectual wars, among the targets.”

Asked about the audio, Ryan Dillion, a spokesperson for US forces fighting the Islamic State group, told BBC, “Without verifiable evidence of his death, we have continued to assume that he is alive”.

An unidentified US defence department officials said they were examining the audio clip. “While we have no reason to doubt its authenticity, we do not have verification at this point,” he said.

Mystery around the Islamic State group chief

On July 22, US Defence Secretary James Mattis had said that he thinks al-Baghdadi was still alive. Despite various reports saying he was dead, Mattis had told Pentagon reporters, “I think Baghdadi’s alive… and I will believe otherwise when we know we’ve killed him,” according to AFP.

On July 11, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said al-Baghdadi had been killed. The militant group also confirmed the news then and had said it would soon announce a successor. Earlier in June, Russia’s military had said that it was investigating if Baghdadi had been killed in one of its airstrikes outside Raqqa, Syria’s de facto capital, on May 28.