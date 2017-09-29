A look at the headlines right now:

In a jibe at Yashwant Sinha, Arun Jaitley says he doesn’t have ‘luxury of being ex-finance minister’: His comments were in response to the senior BJP leader’s accusations of him mismanaging India’s economy. US asks countries to suspend weapons sale to Myanmar amid deepening Rohingya crisis: However, Washington stopped short of threatening to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar that were revoked under the Barack Obama administration. Nine Banaras Hindu University students on their way to prime minister’s house in Delhi detained: Students and alumni from the varsity have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the vice chancellor’s resignation. In purported new audio, IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi asks followers to keep fighting in Syria, Iraq: He urged supporters of the militant group to attack Western media outlets. Goa court charges Tarun Tejpal with rape, he pleads not guilty: The former Tehelka editor pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual harassment and wrongful restraint, as well. EU issues guidelines asking social media firms to remove hate speech: Companies that fail to act could attract penalties. Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of Ryan International School owners till next hearing: The court will hear the case next on October 7. Malaysia bans its citizens from travel to North Korea: Relations have been strained since Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February. Proposed Delhi Metro fare hike is ‘anti-people’, says Arvind Kejriwal: His government will find a way to block the implementation of the hike, due on October 1. Third civilian injured in Tral grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir dies: There has been a shutdown in the region since Wednesday evening after news of the death spread.