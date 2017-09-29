The big news: Arun Jaitley counters Yashwant Sinha over economic growth, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At the UN, the US asked countries to stop weapons sale to Myanmar, and nine BHU students were detained on their way to the PM’s house in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In a jibe at Yashwant Sinha, Arun Jaitley says he doesn’t have ‘luxury of being ex-finance minister’: His comments were in response to the senior BJP leader’s accusations of him mismanaging India’s economy.
- US asks countries to suspend weapons sale to Myanmar amid deepening Rohingya crisis: However, Washington stopped short of threatening to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar that were revoked under the Barack Obama administration.
- Nine Banaras Hindu University students on their way to prime minister’s house in Delhi detained: Students and alumni from the varsity have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the vice chancellor’s resignation.
- In purported new audio, IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi asks followers to keep fighting in Syria, Iraq: He urged supporters of the militant group to attack Western media outlets.
- Goa court charges Tarun Tejpal with rape, he pleads not guilty: The former Tehelka editor pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual harassment and wrongful restraint, as well.
- EU issues guidelines asking social media firms to remove hate speech: Companies that fail to act could attract penalties.
- Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of Ryan International School owners till next hearing: The court will hear the case next on October 7.
- Malaysia bans its citizens from travel to North Korea: Relations have been strained since Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February.
- Proposed Delhi Metro fare hike is ‘anti-people’, says Arvind Kejriwal: His government will find a way to block the implementation of the hike, due on October 1.
- Third civilian injured in Tral grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir dies: There has been a shutdown in the region since Wednesday evening after news of the death spread.