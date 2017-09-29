Twenty-three men allegedly raped a woman after abducting her from the outskirts of Bikaner in Rajasthan on September 25, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The woman, who is from Delhi, has lodged a First Information Report, and recorded her statement before a magistrate.

However, no arrest has been made yet. The police said they had filed a case against two named suspects and 21 unidentified people, said Rajendra Singh, circle officer of Sadar. “She has recorded her statement before a magistrate, and repeated what she wrote in the First Information Report,” he added.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that two men had abducted her in an SUV when she was waiting for transport near Khatu Shyam Mandir on Jaipur Road at 2.30 pm. “They drove me around near some mines for several hours, and repeatedly raped me in the vehicle,” she wrote in her complaint.

The woman added that the men then called up six others, who also sexually assaulted her. She was then taken to a government power substation in Palana village where more men raped her. The complainant said the men left her at the spot where they had picked her up, at 4 am on September 26.