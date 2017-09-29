Authorities on Thursday sealed 10 farmhouses that were being illegally constructed on the Yamuna floodplains in the Noida region, The Times of India reported. On May 20, 2013, the National Green Tribunal had ordered that all illegal structures on the riverbed and floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana be demolished.

“As per the orders of the tribunal, all constructions taking place on the riverbed are illegal,” Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anjani Kumar told the English daily. “On Thursday, we stopped all ongoing constructions in the area.”

Most of the properties sealed are located near Noida’s Sector 135 and Nangla Nangli village near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The official said there were more than a hundred farmhouses constructed in the eco-sensitive area.