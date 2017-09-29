Turkey on Friday asked its citizens to leave Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region before flights between the countries are suspended, The Independent reported. Ankara also threatened the Kurdish administration with curbs on oil trade after Kurds in Iraq voted in favour of independence in a referendum on September 25, Reuters reported.

The Turkish administration is facing a three-decade challenge of a separatist insurgency from its own Kurdish minority and fears the development could encourage the community.

The Iraqi government, Turkey and several other regional players consider the result of the referendum to be a security threat. Ankara said it would stop training Kurdish Peshmerga forces, which it was undertaking as part of its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s membership duties. The Peshmerga were fighting the Islamic State in the region.

Turkish carriers Turkish Airlines, AtlasGlobal and Pegasus were scheduled to suspend operations on Friday after Baghdad announced a ban following the referendum. In a travel warning, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to northern Iraqi cities.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister and spokesperson Bekir Bozdag said his government would collaborate with the Iraqi administration on the matter. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Kurdish government must be prevented from making “bigger mistakes”.

The United Nations on Thursday had offered to mediate between the Kurds and Baghdad, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.