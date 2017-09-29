At least 22 people died and 20 others were seriously injured after a stampede on a foot-over bridge near Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations on Friday. “They all had succumbed before reaching the hospital,” a doctor from the casualty wing of KEM Hospital told Scroll.in.

Reports said the stampede may have been triggered by fears of heavy rain causing the collapse of a weak foot-over bridge.

Here are the latest updates:

12.28 pm: The toll has risen to 22.

12.26 pm: A railways official has attributed the stampede to the rain, ANI reported.

Due to sudden rain,ppl waited at station,when rain stopped there was chaos to go out,stampede occured:A.Saxena,DG PR,Railway #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xZrkpHyqsc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

.@RailMinIndia @WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

#UPDATE Three dead in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

12.10 pm: Railways Minister Piyush Goel is likely to visit the site of the accident.

12 pm: A doctor from the casualty wing of KEM Hospital told Scroll.in that 15 people have died.

11.50 am: Western Railways official said paramedics have been deployed to the site. The injured are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital and other hospitals in the city.

11.47 am: Three people have died in the stampede and at least 20 are seriously injured. “Of the injured, 20 people sustained serious injuries and the rest have minor injuries,” Government Railway Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik said.

11.40 am: Reports say there has been a stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road railway station at around 10.45 am.

The colonial-era station witnesses a heavy rush of commuters during the week because of many office towers have sprung up in the area over the last 15 years, but the single platform has only one set of stairs leading to the exit.

Experts had long warned that the daily congestion at Elphinstone station and the nearby Parel station, to which it is linked by a narrow bridge, was a disaster in the making. So far, the railway authorities have taken little visible action to solve the problem. But in December 2016, the Maharashtra Assembly passed a resolution to rename the station Prabhadevi, after a temple that is few kilometres away.