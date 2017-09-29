Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday told ANI that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was making “personal attacks” against him. In response to Jaitley’s comments on Thursday describing him as a “job applicant@80”, Sinha said he did not need a job at this age.

“He delivered a well-researched speech but overlooked [Lal Krishna] Advaniji’s advice to refrain from personal attacks,” Sinha said. “If I was a job applicant, he would not be there in the first place,” Sinha had told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Sinha also asked how much black money Jaitley himself had brought back to India, as the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, Jaitley had said that with the demonetisation exercise in November 2016, the government had intended to expose the black money market and track down those operating in it.

Dilli mein baithe hawai neta jinka grasroot se lagav nhi hai vo aisi hi baat karenge,constituency wala kabhi aisa nhi kahega: Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/qUH0zws8rj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

During my tenure (as FM) there was never a discussion on inflation in Parliament because we had kept it well under control: Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/NSQvWdchHw — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

In Pak they ousted PM due to involvement in Panama Case, what did they do here? How much black money did Arun Jaitley bring back?: Y Sinha pic.twitter.com/YaMEK8G9pU — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

They say I was useless as a minister. How could they have given me the ministry of External Affairs if I was so useless?: Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/LzTA73dtE4 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

I did not come to politics after retirement. I left my post in IAS. So I could not be asking for job at the age of 80 yrs: Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/Ds3G9qlgYh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

He delivered a well researched speech but overlooked Advani Ji's advice to refrain from personal attacks: Yashwant Sinha on FM Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/TH59Jl2wAH — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Sinha added that it was a “cheap trick” if the government had asked his son, Union minister Jayant Sinha, to write an opinion piece to counter his claims made in a column in The Indian Express on Wednesday. He had criticised the government for the decline in India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate and described the Centre’s demonetisation drive as “an unmitigated economic disaster”. The former finance minister had said that despite low global oil prices, Jaitley had failed to use the extra finances to revive the economy.

His son, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, on Thursday dismissed articles “drawing sweeping conclusions” on the Centre’s economic decisions.