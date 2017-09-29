A sweeper at a private school in Gurugram has been arrested after two Class 3 students accused him of molesting them on campus, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. Thirty-three-old Suresh Kumar was taken into custody on Wednesday after CCTV recordings from Vidya School showed him molesting the girls in the washroom. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

The incident took place on Monday, said the police. It came to light after the girls narrated the incident during a counselling session. “We had an anti-child abuse session in school, and teachers and counsellors talked about the good and bad touch,” the school principal said in her police complaint. “It was after seeing the video that two Class 3 students approached us, and said Suresh had misbehaved with them in the toilet.”

This comes just three weeks after a seven-year-old student of the city’s Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit in the school toilet.