India’s benchmark share indices extended the its gains on Friday, rising 0.6% each, with the Nifty50 once again over the 9,800 mark. The rise in the indices came on the back of continued buying from domestic investors.

At 12.44 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was up 175.21 points at 31,457.69 while the Nifty50 surged 61.15 points to 9,830.10. On Thursday, both indices had snapped their longest losing streak this year, gaining for the first time in eight sessions.

Automobile stocks traded higher because of the upcoming the festival season. Most other sectoral indices – realty, metal, auto, and energy – also made gains, rising up to 3% in early trade. The Nifty IT index, however, fell slightly, and was down 0.2%.

Realty major Hindustan Construction Company rose 5.5% on Friday, a day after its unit Lavasa Corp said its lenders would convert part of their loans into equity, and would infuse fresh funds in its township project. Gail India, India’s biggest gas transporter, surged 8.3% and was the top gainer on the National Stock Exchange.

The rupee also opened higher, and was trading at 65.39 against the US dollar on Friday. The gain came after the government said it would stick to its borrowing and fiscal deficit targets for the financial year.