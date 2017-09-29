The big news: Centre orders inquiry as 22 die in stampede on Mumbai bridge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Yashwant Sinha accused Arun Jaitley of attacking him personally, and 23 men allegedly abducted and raped a woman in Rajasthan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 22 dead, 35 injured in stampede on a foot-over bridge in Mumbai, Centre orders inquiry: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reached Mumbai to take stock of the situation.
- Arun Jaitley making personal attacks, I don’t need a job at 80, says Yashwant Sinha: He said it was a “cheap trick” if the government had asked his son, Union minister Jayant Sinha, to write a piece to counter his claims.
- Twenty-three men allegedly abduct, rape woman in Rajasthan’s Bikaner: Six people have been arrested so far.
- US asks countries to suspend weapons sale to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis: However, Washington stopped short of threatening to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar that were revoked under the Barack Obama administration.
- I will resign if I am asked to go on leave, says Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor: Girish Chandra Tripathi said it would be insulting to go on leave two months before his tenure ended.
- Turkey asks its citizens to leave Iraq’s Kurdish region, warns of sanctions after referendum results: The Turkish administration faces a separatist insurgency from its Kurdish minority and fears the poll’s result in Iraq could encourage the community.
- Centre says it will maintain gross borrowing target of Rs 2.08 lakh crore for October-March: Arun Jaitley asked public sector enterprises to give “liberal dividends” to the government so that it could use the funds to improve infrastructure.
- Sensex, Nifty50 extend gains amid a buying spree by domestic investors: Automobile stocks traded higher ahead of the festival season.
- Sitar used by The Beatles’ George Harrison auctioned for $62,500 in United States: The name of the winning bidder is yet to be announced.
- Sweeper at private school in Gurugram arrested for allegedly molesting two Class 3 students: A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.