A look at the headlines right now:

At least 22 dead, 35 injured in stampede on a foot-over bridge in Mumbai, Centre orders inquiry: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reached Mumbai to take stock of the situation. Arun Jaitley making personal attacks, I don’t need a job at 80, says Yashwant Sinha: He said it was a “cheap trick” if the government had asked his son, Union minister Jayant Sinha, to write a piece to counter his claims. Twenty-three men allegedly abduct, rape woman in Rajasthan’s Bikaner: Six people have been arrested so far. US asks countries to suspend weapons sale to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis: However, Washington stopped short of threatening to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar that were revoked under the Barack Obama administration. I will resign if I am asked to go on leave, says Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor: Girish Chandra Tripathi said it would be insulting to go on leave two months before his tenure ended. Turkey asks its citizens to leave Iraq’s Kurdish region, warns of sanctions after referendum results: The Turkish administration faces a separatist insurgency from its Kurdish minority and fears the poll’s result in Iraq could encourage the community. Centre says it will maintain gross borrowing target of Rs 2.08 lakh crore for October-March: Arun Jaitley asked public sector enterprises to give “liberal dividends” to the government so that it could use the funds to improve infrastructure. Sensex, Nifty50 extend gains amid a buying spree by domestic investors: Automobile stocks traded higher ahead of the festival season. Sitar used by The Beatles’ George Harrison auctioned for $62,500 in United States: The name of the winning bidder is yet to be announced. Sweeper at private school in Gurugram arrested for allegedly molesting two Class 3 students: A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.