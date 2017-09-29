Two people were arrested on Thursday after Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited a municipal school in Kalyanpuri and found that the guard rents out classrooms to outsiders at night.

In the 10 pm raid, hand tools including hammers and saws were found in the rented classrooms, which were also used to cook food, Sisodia said on Twitter. “Playing with the safety of children in schools will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

According to Sisodia, the security guard of the school said he did so to earn extra money as he works 24 hours a day but is paid only eight hours’ wages.

The school is in Kalyanpuri locality and is run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Primary schools in the city are run by its civic bodies, while the government controls education for Class 6 and above.

गार्ड कह रहा है कि उससे 8 घंटे के पैसे देकर 24 घंटे की ड्यूटी ली जाती है इसलिए ....उसने स्कूल के कमरे ही रात को किराए पर उठा दिए. https://t.co/ncBygRrxTb — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 29, 2017

Local councillor Kuldeep Kumar, an Aam Aadmi Party member, told Hindustan Times parents had told him about the issue, after which he informed Sisodia. The raid was conducted after informing the police.

Anil Kumar, assistant director of education at East Delhi Municipal Corporation, said action will be taken soon. “The guard may be suspended soon. We have also asked the school principal to give an explanation,” he was quoted as saying.