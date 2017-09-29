Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday agreed to create a “de-escalation” zone in Syria’s key northern province of Idlib, AFP reported. The proposal aims to help end the civil war that has left much of the country in ruins and forced millions of Syrians to flee.

After talks in Ankara, Erdogan said the two countries agreed to “pursue more intensely” the implementation of a de-escalation zone in Idlib, which is currently under jihadist control. Putin said the time was right to create these zones, as “de facto, the necessary conditions needed to end Syria’s civil war had been achieved”, Reuters reported.

Turkey and Russia have been on opposing sides during the more than six years of war in Syria, with Russia backing President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey supporting the rebels seeking his ouster. But the two countries have been working closely since a 2016 reconciliation. During earlier peace talks, they had proposed the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria that will be patrolled by military observers.

During Thursday’s talks, Putin said Russia and Turkey would work to “deepen coordination” on ending the civil war.