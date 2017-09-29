At least five civilians died and 20 others injured in a suicide bomb attack near a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Friday, Tolo News reported. Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said a suspect had been arrested.

The explosion occurred around 2 pm in the Qala-e-Fathullah locality of Kabul. The report quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the suicide bomber was grazing sheep nearby, and there was more than one attacker.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, Ismail Kawoosi, said the injured were taken to a government hospital. Some reports said 19 people were injured and taken to the hospital after the blast.

The bomber blew himself up about 1,000 meters from the Hussainia Mosque just after Friday prayers were completed and as people were leaving the mosque, AP reported.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.