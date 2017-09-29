The business wrap: Markets end flat ahead of festive season, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre will maintain its gross borrowing target the next quarter, and Ikea acquired freelance labour firm TaskRabbit.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Auto stocks rise ahead of festival season, Sensex and Nifty end flat: The rupee rose after the government said it would stick to its borrowing targets for the year.
- Centre says it will maintain gross borrowing target of Rs 2.08 lakh crore for October-March: Arun Jaitley asked public sector enterprises to give “liberal dividends” to the government so that it could use the funds to improve infrastructure.
- Ikea buys online freelance labour hiring firm TaskRabbit: However, TaskRabbit will continue to operate as an independent company within the Ikea Group.
- A Russian media house spent $274,100 on ads for US audience in 2016, says Twitter: Facebook, Google and Twitter have to testify in the investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 American presidential election.
- EU issues guidelines asking social media firms to remove hate speech: Companies that fail to act could attract penalties.
- SpaceX will reduce rocket size to make travel to Mars cheaper, says Elon Musk: The company plans its first manned mission to Mars by 2024.
- Automakers in China have till 2019 to start meeting green car quotas: The country has vowed to cap carbon emissions by 2030 and curb worsening air pollution.