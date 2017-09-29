A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Auto stocks rise ahead of festival season, Sensex and Nifty end flat: The rupee rose after the government said it would stick to its borrowing targets for the year. Centre says it will maintain gross borrowing target of Rs 2.08 lakh crore for October-March: Arun Jaitley asked public sector enterprises to give “liberal dividends” to the government so that it could use the funds to improve infrastructure. Ikea buys online freelance labour hiring firm TaskRabbit: However, TaskRabbit will continue to operate as an independent company within the Ikea Group. A Russian media house spent $274,100 on ads for US audience in 2016, says Twitter: Facebook, Google and Twitter have to testify in the investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 American presidential election. EU issues guidelines asking social media firms to remove hate speech: Companies that fail to act could attract penalties. SpaceX will reduce rocket size to make travel to Mars cheaper, says Elon Musk: The company plans its first manned mission to Mars by 2024. Automakers in China have till 2019 to start meeting green car quotas: The country has vowed to cap carbon emissions by 2030 and curb worsening air pollution.