A consumer court in Thane has ordered biscuits maker Parle and a retailer to pay Rs 35,000 as compensation to a man who claimed he had found worms inside a packet of Parle-G biscuits he bought, PTI reported on Thursday.

The amount includes Rs 25,000 as compensation for causing mental agony to the consumer and Rs 10,000 as his litigation fee.

The order was passed by the Thane Additional District Consumer Redressal Forum earlier this week. The complainant said he purchased a packet of Parle-G biscuits for Rs 25 in Navi Mumbai, but there were worms inside it.

The consumer forum found that the expiry date was not visible on the packet. Parle and the retailer were not present during the hearing.