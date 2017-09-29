Only 16% of India’s rural population uses the internet, a report released at the India Mobile Congress 2017 in New Delhi said, according to IANS.

India ranked 36 globally in internet inclusion, which is calculated based on availability, affordability, relevance and readiness, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India and IMC-Deloitte report said. Overall, internet penetration in India is 33%.

The country is behind several others when it comes to broadband penetration, with only 23%, or 3.10 crore, subscribers till August 2017.

The report recommended ways to build India’s connectivity infrastructure, while also pointing out that the Net Neutrality debate was still ongoing.

“Telecom is redefining mobility, work and governance and will promote geographical, financial and social inclusion...” IANS quoted PN Sudarshan, partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, as saying.