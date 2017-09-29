The police on Friday arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik from Srinagar’s Abi Guzar area, IANS reported.

Malik and another leader, Bashir Ahmad, who was also arrested, have been transferred to the Srinagar Central Jail.

The arrests come just days ahead of the main Muharram procession in the Valley on October 1. Malik was arrested so that he does not participate in the procession, according to the Greater Kashmir.

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front said the organisation condemns the arrest.