The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to two accused in the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar on April 1, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

With this, all accused in the case of cow vigilantism are out on bail – the High Court had released three accused earlier, while two others were granted bail by a juvenile court. Two more suspects are untraceable.

Dayanand and Yogesh Kumar were released on September 18 as their case was “similar to others who were granted bail before them”, their counsel Harendra Singh told The Indian Express. Ravindra, an accused in the case, was among the first to get relief on July 12. Kaluram and Vipin got bail on August 9 and August 31.

During the hearing of Ravindra’s bail petition, his counsel Biri Singh Sinsinwar had said he was not named in the First Information Report in the case, and that no evidence to incriminate him, according to the report.

Pehlu Khan was attacked while he was transporting his cows to Haryana from Rajasthan. Although he had permits for the animals, the men had accused him of transporting them illegally. Many of his attackers were allegedly affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

On September 14, the Rajasthan Police had closed its investigation against the six men whom Khan had named before he died. Their names were removed from the case as an inquiry had found them not guilty, an investigation report said.