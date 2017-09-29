A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai’s Elphinstone station stampede kills 22, police file accidental death report: Union minister Manoj Sinha said the tragedy took place because of overcrowding, and the structural strength of the foot overbridge cannot be questioned. India’s fiscal deficit reaches 96.1% of full-year target in the first five months: For the 2017-’18 financial year, the government had decided on a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product. All accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case are out on bail: Two accused were released on September 18, three others were granted relief in July and August. Rohingyas in India are intruders, not refugees, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was ‘sad some people were showing concern as in Myanmar, many innocent Hindus were killed brutally’. Five dead, 20 injured in suicide bomb attack near mosque in Kabul: A suspect has been arrested, though no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet. Consumer court in Thane asks Parle to pay compensation to man who found worms in biscuit packet: The company has been asked to pay Rs 35,000. Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia finds saws, hammers in classrooms during school raid: Reports said the security guard at the Kalyanpuri school had rented out classrooms to make extra money. Only 16% Indians in rural areas use the Internet, says report: It said India ranked 36 globally in internet inclusion, and that internet penetration in the country was 33% overall. Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik arrested days ahead of Muharram procession: Malik and another arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation front leader have been transferred to the Srinagar Central Jail. Automakers in China have till 2019 to start meeting green car quotas: The country has vowed to cap carbon emissions by 2030 and curb worsening air pollution.