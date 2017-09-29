The big news: Mumbai station bridge to be widened after 22 die in stampede, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India’s fiscal deficit reached 96.1% of its full-year target in five months, and all men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan are out on bail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai’s Elphinstone station stampede kills 22, police file accidental death report: Union minister Manoj Sinha said the tragedy took place because of overcrowding, and the structural strength of the foot overbridge cannot be questioned.
- India’s fiscal deficit reaches 96.1% of full-year target in the first five months: For the 2017-’18 financial year, the government had decided on a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product.
- All accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case are out on bail: Two accused were released on September 18, three others were granted relief in July and August.
- Rohingyas in India are intruders, not refugees, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was ‘sad some people were showing concern as in Myanmar, many innocent Hindus were killed brutally’.
- Five dead, 20 injured in suicide bomb attack near mosque in Kabul: A suspect has been arrested, though no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
- Consumer court in Thane asks Parle to pay compensation to man who found worms in biscuit packet: The company has been asked to pay Rs 35,000.
- Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia finds saws, hammers in classrooms during school raid: Reports said the security guard at the Kalyanpuri school had rented out classrooms to make extra money.
- Only 16% Indians in rural areas use the Internet, says report: It said India ranked 36 globally in internet inclusion, and that internet penetration in the country was 33% overall.
- Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik arrested days ahead of Muharram procession: Malik and another arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation front leader have been transferred to the Srinagar Central Jail.
- Automakers in China have till 2019 to start meeting green car quotas: The country has vowed to cap carbon emissions by 2030 and curb worsening air pollution.