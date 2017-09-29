An explosion outside a private hospital in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Friday left several people injured. The incident, which took place on Ring Road near Shinwari Town, occurred amid tight security across the country ahead of Muharram processions.

There are varying reports on the number of casualties. At least 20 people sustained minor injuries, while three were seriously wounded in the attack, The Express Tribune reported. According to Samaa TV, five people were injured. Geo News said three were wounded.

Some of the injured were taken to Lady Reading Hospital, and they are believed to be in stable condition.

An unidentified police officer said Osman Maqsood, the hospital’s owner, was the intended target of the blast, according to The Express Tribune. Maqsood, who was also injured in the blast, had been receiving threatening calls from extortionists.