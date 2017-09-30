Actor Tom Alter died at his Mumbai residence on Friday night, said his family. He was suffering from skin cancer, reported The Times of India. He was 67.

“It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father,” read a statement released on behalf of his family. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Alter has played key roles in more than 300 films like Gandhi, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Kranti, Aashiqui and Parinda. Alter’s last film, Sargoshiyan, released earlier this year. He has also featured in television shows like Junoon, Zabaan Sambhalke and Betaal Pachisi. He was also a prominent theatre actor.

Before taking it to the stage, Alter was sports journalist in the 1980s and 1990s. He was the first person to interview Sachin Tendulkar for TV when the cricketer was yet to debut for the Indian team. He had also written three books. In 2008, Alter received the Padma Shri award for his contribution to arts and cinema.